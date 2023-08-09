When tragedies like these happen, there is a lot of poor information out there and a lot of bad people who only want to confuse and scam others out of their money.



We want to point people in our mountain communities directly to trusted sources for information, and for your donations, if you choose to give. We want you to be confident that your donations go where they say they will go. Maui will need every cent raised to rebuild, which will last long after the bright TV camera lights fade away...we know what is means to 'Be a good local'...no matter the difference in altitude.



Hawai‘i Community Foundation The Maui Strong Fund is providing financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.

Maui Strong Fund HCF is working in close collaboration with state and county leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community members to get an understanding of the quickly evolving priorities.

‘Āina Momona If you want to give directly to individuals and families affected by the Maui wildfires, please visit this Native Hawaiian nonprofit to learn more about its “Donate Directly to Families” program.

‘Āina Momona is a Native Hawaiian 501(c)(3) organization founded by Walter Ritte for the purpose of achieving environmental health and sustainability through restoring social justice and Hawaiian sovereignty.

People's fund of maui

Providing direct financial assistance to community members experiencing devastating losses from the fires in Lahaina & Kula.

Who are we?





MountainsForMaui.com is operated by AlwaysMountainTime, LLC . A Colorado-owned and operated media company headquartered in Edwards, CO. AlwaysMountainTime, LLC is donating $20,000 in air time using all 12 of their radio stations located all over Colorado to support the efforts to help the people of Lahaina/Maui. 100% of any donation made through using a link on this website goes towards Maui relief efforts through the verified organizations listed. This website is intended to be for informational purposes only.

